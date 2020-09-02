AAP AFL

Clarkson says AFL must detail future cuts

By AAP Newswire

Alastair Clarkson. - AAP

1 of 1

A frustrated Alastair Clarkson is pleading for the AFL to detail next year's cuts so he can plot Hawthorn's path out of the mire.

But the Hawthorn coach says the AFL's compromised draft and inequality make it harder for a rapid rebound up the ladder.

Clarkson says angst is increasing at all clubs at the AFL's delay in announcing cuts to list sizes and salary caps from next year.

"I can't understand what the delay is on that," he said after Hawthorn's loss to previously winless Adelaide on Tuesday night.

"So please, AFL, give us some information. We need it badly."

The 15th-placed Hawks have lost nine of their past 10 games.

And Clarkson said his club's revival was hampered by the draft system.

"It's a bug-bear of mine ... this talk of maybe Queensland getting the grand final and wouldn't it be great for the code up there," he said.

"Yet there's two clubs up there that get the whole state in terms of access to junior talent.

"Sydney and GWS share the whole of New South Wales in terms of any talent that comes through that state. And Brisbane and Gold Coast do it to the north.

"When there's that sort of compromise in what is meant to be an equal national competition, it makes it very, very difficult to find the talent necessary to give yourself a really good chance.

"Gold Coast has got access to parts of Northern Territory as well so any significant Aboriginal talent like Cyril Rioli is going to come through the Gold Coast system.

"That is going to make it enormously difficult for a lot of other clubs like North Melbourne and us ... to find our path back.

"It's sounding like I am sooking about that ... we can bounce and we will, but it just makes it more difficult."

Clarkson said father-son selections and interstate club academies also added to the compromised nature of the draft.

"People say 'oh, why don't you just rebuild, just go to the draft'," he said.

"You can't go to the draft, it's so compromised.

"So you have to do it with other mechanisms, free agency, depths of your rookie lists."

Latest articles

Other sport

CA close to finalising rejigged schedule

The Australian Cricket Council will meet soon, following crisis talks between Cricket Australia and Seven, as stakeholders wait for an updated schedule.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

No Root in England’s T20 Australia series

Joe Root won’t be a part of England’s Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia starting this week.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

COVID-19 a concern at Hazlewood’s IPL team

Josh Hazlewood, who is set to play in the Indian Premier League after touring England, says COVID-19 cases in his team’s biosecurity bubble are a concern.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Frustrated Hogan to move forward again

Fremantle have ended their experiment of playing Jesse Hogan in defence, with the former Demons star to play as a forward when he earns AFL selection again.

AAP Newswire