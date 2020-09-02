AAP AFL

Gabba poised to host 2020 AFL grand final

By AAP Newswire

Damien Hardwick likes the idea of a Gabba AFL grand final. - AAP

The Gabba is set to be announced as the host venue of the 2020 AFL grand final on Wednesday, and Richmond coach Damien Hardwick couldn't be happier.

With Victoria's COVID-19 breakout forcing the state into lockdown, the AFL faced a dilemma of where to play the grand final, which would normally attract around 100,000 fans.

The state governments of Western Australia and South Australia put cases forward to host it, but Queensland were always in the box seat given the assistance they've provided to the AFL to help keep the season afloat.

It's understood the Gabba will be the venue selected for the grand final, with a capped crowd of about 30,000 slated to attend the October 24 spectacle.

The match is also set to be played at night in another move that breaks with tradition.

The AFL Commission met on Tuesday morning to make a final decision on the grand final venue, and they are set to announce it publicly on Wednesday.

Premiership contenders West Coast (Optus Stadium) and Port Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) are expected to be allowed to host any home finals at their traditional bases in the lead-up to the grand final.

Hardwick felt Queensland deserved hosting rights for the grand final.

"I'm very much about the growth of the game," Hardwick said.

"I think Team Queensland for mine. We love it up here. They've embraced us. We're very fortunate to be up here playing great footy in this great state.

"They've certainly got my vote. And I think it's incredible for the growth of the game.

"To sit there and look at the state and the footy frenzy we're in at the moment, from my point of view taking Richmond out of it, I'd be more than happy for the grand final to be played here."

