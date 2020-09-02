Frustrated Hogan finally earns AFL recall

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan will put weeks of frustration behind him when he lines up in Wednesday night's clash with Richmond at Metricon Stadium.

Hogan hasn't played since injuring his calf in round five, despite returning to full fitness more than a month ago.

The big-money recruit had fallen so far out of favour that he was even being trained up as a defender until recently.

Hogan will play as a forward against Richmond, joining Rory Lobb and Matt Taberner in a monster attacking set-up.

The former Demon has booted just 13 goals in 15 games since joining Fremantle at the end of 2018.

Despite having a contract for next year, it remains to be seen whether Hogan will stay.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir had to talk to Hogan recently about not venting his frustrations at his younger teammates during practice matches.

Longmuir said it had been a frustrating period in general for Hogan.

"Like any player not playing, they want to be in the senior team," Longmuir said.

"He's a competitive beast and he wants to be out there dominating, so he's a bit frustrated with the whole situation."

The Dockers also recalled Blake Acres and Michael Frederick.

Brett Bewley (groin), Connor Blakely (axed) and Liam Henry (axed) are the three to make way.

Richmond lost Dylan Grimes (hamstring) and Kane Lambert (hip) to injury.

The duo have been replaced by Jack Higgins and Nathan Broad.

Fremantle named Luke Ryan despite the defender hurting his hip in last week's loss to GWS.

Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe will be closely watched during the match after Longmuir raised concerns about how the two-time Brownlow medallist was being treated by opponents.

Fyfe tallied just 11 disposals against the Giants, and was often held at the stoppages.