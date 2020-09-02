Shuey injury mars Eagles’ AFL win

An injury to skipper Luke Shuey has marred West Coast's 15-point AFL win over Essendon at the Gabba that has kept the Eagles on track for a top four finish.

Liam Ryan's four goals helped the Eagles overcome the absence of star forward Josh Kennedy (concussion) and bounce back from a last round 27-point defeat to Richmond with their ninth win in 10 games - 9.6 (60) to 6.9 (45).

West Coast (10-4 record) moved back into the top four but paid a high price with first year captain Shuey expected to miss their remaining three regular season games.

He suffered a right hamstring complaint - the same injury that sidelined him for two weeks earlier this season - in the third term but returned to the field in the final minutes to ensure the Eagles secured a much needed win.

"Regardless it's going to be a couple of weeks," West Coast coach Adam Simpson said of Shuey.

"He's probably going to miss a couple of weeks so that takes us to the end of the season - that's the way it is."

There were suggestions West Coast were flat track bullies after being overrun by the Tigers last round on the Gold Coast following a perfect 7-0 run at Perth.

However the Eagles did their best to silence their critics with the gutsy win - just their third in seven games in Queensland this year - as Ryan and Jack Darling (two goals) led their new-look forward line.

"I thought the midfield battle we lost but I don't think we played poorly. It was just two pretty desperate sides trying to play their brand and qualify for finals," Simpson said.

The loss was a blow to the 11th-placed Bombers' finals hopes with a tough run home against Geelong, Port Adelaide and Melbourne.

Essendon (6-7-1) arrived at the Gabba still buzzing from last round's stirring come from behind win over Hawthorn that snapped a five-game win-less run while welcoming the return of skipper Dyson Heppell from a long term ankle injury.

And they were up for the fight again on Tuesday, cutting West Coast's 34-point second term lead to just nine in the third quarter.

But inaccuracy proved their undoing despite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's four goal effort and dominating the final term's inside 50 count 11-2.

One of the biggest culprits was Joe Daniher who could not back up five days after his last round, three goal display that sunk the Hawks, kicking 0.3.

"It is one of those disappointing games in that there were was so much to like about the way we played and we got beaten by a couple of goals - it's pretty flattening," Bombers coach John Worsfold said.