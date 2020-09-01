West Coast stay on course for AFL top four

Four goals from Liam Ryan ensured West Coast keep their top-four hopes on track with a 15-point AFL win over a gutsy Essendon at the Gabba.

Ryan's heroics helped the Eagles overcome the absence of star forward Josh Kennedy and bounce back from a last-round 27-point defeat to Richmond with their ninth win in 10 games - 9.6 (60) to 6.9 (45).

West Coast (10-4 record) moved back into the top four with three regular-season games left while delivering a blow to the 11th-placed Bombers' finals hopes who have a tough run home against Geelong, Port Adelaide and Melbourne.

Essendon (6-7-1) arrived at the Gabba still buzzing from last round's stirring come-from-behind win over Hawthorn that snapped a five-game win-less run while welcoming the return of skipper Dyson Heppell from a long-term ankle injury.

And they were up for the fight again on Tuesday night, cutting West Coast's 34-point second-term lead to just nine in the third quarter but inaccuracy proved their undoing despite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's four-goal effort.

One of the biggest culprits was Joe Daniher who could not back-up five days after his last round, three-goal display that sunk the Hawks, kicking 0.3.

There were suggestions West Coast were flat-track bullies after being overrun by the Tigers last round on the Gold Coast following a perfect 7-0 run at Perth.

However the Eagles did their best to silence their critics with the gutsy win - just their third in seven games in Queensland this year.

Jack Darling shone in the first term, kicking truly after copping an accidental poke in the eye from Marty Gleeson before he set up Bailey Williams who soccered off the ground to seal West Coast's 15-point buffer at the opening break.

The Eagles jumped to a 34-point lead in the second term with three straight goals as Essendon's Andrew McGrath limped off with a suspected ankle injury.

But it only sparked the Bombers into action.

They kicked three majors, capped by James Stewart's effort which was given the green light by a score review after a diving Tom Barrass did his best to touch the Sherrin on the line as West Coast's halftime lead was cut to 16 points.

But overall, inaccuracy ensured Essendon could not convert their third-term dominance into points as West Coast led by 21 at the final break.