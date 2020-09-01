AAP AFL

Crows down Hawks to end AFL losing streak

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide players celebrate during their AFL win over Hawthorn.

Adelaide have broken a 13-month AFL losing streak with a 35-point victory against a hapless Hawthorn.

The Crows prevailed 12.11 (83) to 7.6 (48) on Tuesday night at Adelaide Oval, giving first-year coach Matthew Nicks a win after 13 losses this season.

Adelaide triumphed for the first time since August 3 last year - ending a club-record losing stretch at 16 games across two calendar years.

The result leaves the Hawks sinking further into the mire: with just one win from their past 10 matches, they're anchored in 15th spot.

The Crows were never headed, with Taylor Walker, Darcy Fogarty, Chayce Jones and Harry Schoenberg kicking two goals each.

Ruckman Reilly O'Brien (26 hitouts, 19 disposals, eight marks) was superb and forward Tyson Stengle a livewire - he kicked 1.2 and had eight scoring involvements.

O'Brien fed a hungry Adelaide's midfield featuring prolific ball-winners Matt Crouch (32 disposals), his brother Brad (27), Rory Laird (25) and Ben Keays (22 possessions, one goal).

Hawthorn attackers Jack Gunston (three goals) and Chad WIngard (two goals) were among few Hawk winners, with Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell (23 disposals) and Jack Scrimshaw (22 touches) their leading ball-getters.

The Crows were never headed after dominating the opening term everywhere but the scoreboard.

Adelaide butchered a series of chances to kick a wayward 2.4 plus two out of bounds on the full, while the Hawks managed 1.3.

But the Crows made greater use of their opportunities in the second quarter, adding four goals to Hawthorn's three.

Stengle was crafty in attack as teammates Fogarty and Jones each slotted their second majors to build a 15 point halftime lead.

The gap increased within a minute of the third quarter when Ben Keays snapped accurately, then Schoenberg threaded a remarkable 40m set-shot from near a boundary line two minutes later.

Schoenberg's feat put the Crows 27 points up - the closest the Hawks got thereafter was 21 points.

