AAP AFL

Dockers cry foul on dodgy Fyfe tactics

By AAP Newswire

Nat Fyfe - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has called for Nat Fyfe to be given a "fair crack" by the umpires, saying the two-time Brownlow medallist is being unfairly treated by opponents.

Fyfe tallied just 11 disposals in last week's 38-point loss to GWS - his lowest tally in a full game since his debut season in 2010.

The 28-year-old was targeted throughout the match, with his opponent Matt de Boer often scraggling him at the stoppages.

The Dockers believe Fyfe has copped similar treatment in many other games.

Fremantle haven't raised the issue with the umpiring department this week given the short turnaround ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Richmond at Metricon Stadium.

"But if it continues we need to follow it up, because I think he's unfairly treated," Longmuir said.

"I think other mids in the comp are looked after more than him.

"I think the way he goes about his business masks a lot of the treatment that he gets because he just gets on with his business.

"He doesn't dwell on it, he doesn't look for fights, he doesn't look to argue with umpires.

"The way he handles himself on the field with the treatment he gets is first class, but it's been going on for a while and all we ask is he gets a fair crack at it."

Longmuir said it was also up to other Dockers players to protect Fyfe when they notice he's getting a hard tag.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick hinted he wouldn't be employing a hard tag on Fyfe in Wednesday's match.

"He's one of the best players in the competition, so we'll have a couple of contingencies up our sleeve if it does get out of hand," Hardwick said.

"But we'll back in our system first and foremost and have Nat play on some of our guys as well.

"We're really blessed to have some good midfield talent going through there in good form. So he'll have to defend us as well and we'll have to defend him."

Latest articles

National

Victoria battens down for more wild winds

Fresh from two fronts that caused extensive damage, Victoria is forecast to be battered by more strong winds on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney businessman says he’s no slave lord

A successful Sydney businessman who underpaid his live-in nanny more than $93,000 in wages disputes media representations of him conducting in modern slavery.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld to keep borders shut for another month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire