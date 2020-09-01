AAP AFL

Tigers injury curse worsens before finals

By AAP Newswire

Dion Prestia - AAP

1 of 1

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says it's unlikely Dion Prestia will return before the AFL finals, adding to the club's injury curse which has even claimed chief executive Brendon Gale.

The Tigers have been consistently battered by injuries all season, with Dylan Grimes (hamstring) and Kane Lambert (hip) the latest players to be struck down.

The duo will miss Wednesday night's clash with Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, joining Josh Caddy on the sidelines after he suffered a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

The Tigers initially hoped to have Prestia back from an ankle injury during the tail end of the home-and-away season, but a subsequent infection means a return during the finals is far more likely.

"He started running today with the IV drip still in, so he's got a couple more days with that before it's taken out," Hardwick said.

"It's starting to progress well. It's not the injury itself that will need a bit of time, it's just everything around the injury, the soft tissue nature of the game.

"So he's going to need a bit of time. We are hoping that the bye at the front end of the finals will be a bit of a blessing for him, it will give him another week of prep.

"Fingers crossed he gets some footy towards the back end of the home-and-away season, but probably more likely the first couple of weeks of the finals."

Hardwick said Gale pulled a calf while helping Shane Edwards train in Melbourne before the utility flew to the Gold Coast.

Edwards will have to isolate in an AFL quarantine hub for 14 days before rejoining his teammates.

Hardwick said he was keen to get the 31-year-old back in the side as soon as he's available despite his lack of match fitness.

Edwards is expected to train with Geelong star Gary Ablett during their stay in quarantine.

The Tigers have won five of their past six games to shoot up to fourth spot, with their 27-point win over West Coast propelling them to premiership favourites.

Fremantle (5-8) are aiming to bounce back from last week's 38-point loss to GWS.

Latest articles

National

Victoria battens down for more wild winds

Fresh from two fronts that caused extensive damage, Victoria is forecast to be battered by more strong winds on Wednesday.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney businessman says he’s no slave lord

A successful Sydney businessman who underpaid his live-in nanny more than $93,000 in wages disputes media representations of him conducting in modern slavery.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld to keep borders shut for another month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the arrest of a Victorian man with COVID-19 at Brisbane Airport vindicates her decision to keep borders closed.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton injured again in AFL

Hawthorn’s luckless recruit Jon Patten has suffered another injury, this time during Thursday’s AFL match against Essendon.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers prove too strong for Eagles in AFL

A four-goal burst in the third term has proven decisive as Richmond claimed a 27-point AFL win over premiership rivals West Coast on the Gold Coast.

AAP Newswire