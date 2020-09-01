Tigers injuries worsen before AFL finals

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says it's unlikely Dion Prestia will return before the AFL finals, adding to the club's injury curse which has even claimed chief executive Brendon Gale.

The Tigers have been consistently battered by injuries all season, with Dylan Grimes (hamstring) and Kane Lambert (hip) the latest players to be struck down.

The duo will miss Wednesday night's clash with Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, joining Josh Caddy on the sidelines after he suffered a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Jack Higgins and Nathan Broad have been called into the side against the Dockers.

Fremantle recalled former Demon Jesse Hogan for his first match since round five, while Blake Acres and Michael Frederick join him in the side.

Brett Bewley (groin), Connor Blakely (axed) and Liam Henry (axed) are the three to make way.

The Tigers initially hoped to have Prestia back from an ankle injury during the tail end of the home-and-away season, but a subsequent infection means a return during the finals is far more likely.

"He started running today with the IV drip still in, so he's got a couple more days with that before it's taken out," Hardwick said.

"It's starting to progress well. It's not the injury itself that will need a bit of time, it's just everything around the injury, the soft tissue nature of the game.

"So he's going to need a bit of time. We are hoping that the bye at the front end of the finals will be a bit of a blessing for him, it will give him another week of prep.

"Fingers crossed he gets some footy towards the back end of the home-and-away season, but probably more likely the first couple of weeks of the finals."

Hardwick said Gale pulled a calf while helping Shane Edwards train in Melbourne before the utility flew to the Gold Coast.

Edwards will have to isolate in an AFL quarantine hub for 14 days before rejoining his teammates.

Hardwick said he was keen to get the 31-year-old back in the side as soon as he's available despite his lack of match fitness.

Edwards is expected to train with Geelong star Gary Ablett during their stay in quarantine.

The Tigers have won five of their past six games to shoot up to fourth spot, with their 27-point win over West Coast propelling them to premiership favourites.

Fremantle (5-8) are aiming to bounce back from last week's 38-point loss to GWS.

Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said Hogan had been frustrated at being overlooked for selection in recent weeks.

Hogan was considered a star in the making during his time in Melbourne, but had fallen so far out of favour at Fremantle this season that he was even being trained up as a defender at one stage.