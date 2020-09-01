AAP AFL

Power re-sign midfield bull Powell-Pepper

Port Adelaide young gun Sam Powell-Pepper has re-signed until the end of the 2023 AFL season.

Powell-Pepper was out of contract at season's end but has signed a three-year extension after playing every game for the ladder leaders in 2020 so far, averaging 15.1 disposals between the midfield and half-forward.

"It's really exciting to be able to be part of the Port Adelaide Football Club and stay with this exciting group we've got," Powell-Pepper said.

"The club has always supported me since I walked in the door in 2016 and I could not be happier to stay for at least another three years."

Powell-Pepper, who was pick 18 in the 2016 AFL draft, has played 71 games for Port Adelaide since making his debut in 2017.

He was dropped several times last year and linked to a trade but ultimately remained at Alberton.

"Sam has developed his consistency throughout this season and his hunt and pressure on the ball has become a real feature of his game," Power general manager of football Chris Davies said.

"We have seen him mature both as a player and a person in recent years. Because he came straight into the team when he was drafted, we forget he is still just 22 years old.

"We look forward to his continued growth over the next three seasons."

