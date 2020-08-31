North Melbourne heading for new AFL low

AAP AFL
North Melbourne heading for new AFL lowBy AAP Newswire
Rhyce Shaw says he feels for North Melbourne's members and supporters as they edge closer towards finishing in their lowest-ever AFL ladder position.
A fifth consecutive loss in the form of a 63-point thumping from fellow also-rans Gold Coast on Sunday night left the Kangaroos sitting second from bottom with three matches to play.
They were blown away at stoppages and didn't manage a goal after half-time in the uncompetitive 12.19 (91) to 4.4 (28) defeat at Metricon Stadium.
But the heaviest loss of Shaw's 26-match coaching tenure to date could have been even worse if the Suns had kicked straight in front of goal.
Shaw said he was "at a bit of a loss" to explain the meek performance but refused to use excuses as his injury-ravaged team works its way through the rest of the compressed fixture.
"I really feel for our fans and our members and our club as a whole because it wasn't good enough and it's not acceptable at this level," Shaw said.
"It's a tough competition, you've got to rock up every week and if you don't, you'll get found out."
North Melbourne received 13 wooden spoons in the old 12-team Victorian Football League but have never finished lower than 15th in the expanded national competition.
The task of climbing above that mark won't get any easier for the 17th-placed Kangaroos when they take on ladder leaders Port Adelaide on Saturday.
They then round out the home-and-away season with matches against Fremantle and premiership contenders West Coast.
"It's about us as a collective and what that response is going to be next week and how that looks," Shaw said.
"As a coach and as a coaching staff we're always looking for angles and things to improve, to do things differently and try things.
"We've tried a lot this year and I think we've done a lot in that area, but we just need to execute."
Shaw is in his first full season in the full-time coaching role after signing a three-year contract in August last year.