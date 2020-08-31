Anderson stakes AFL Rising Star claim

Matt Rowell was all the rage before his season-ending shoulder injury and Izak Rankine keeps providing the sparkle that puts him firmly in the AFL Rising Star award discussion.

But another Gold Coast teenager could beat them both to the prestigious honour.

Noah Anderson strengthened his case with a stunning display in the 63-point thumping of North Melbourne on Sunday night.

The 19-year-old finished with 23 disposals, a career-best five clearances and a goal - as well as seven score involvements - in a performance that earned high praise from Suns coach Stuart Dew.

"He's just super consistent in everything he does with his approach to the game," Dew said.

"He respects the opposition, does his homework and he's a really honest, two-way player.

"There were some crucial one-on-one ground balls and he put his head in the oven a few times tonight.

"The way he plays, you actually forget that it's his first year because he's so consistent and he's got a great balance."

Anderson was taken with pick two at last year's draft - just behind top selection Rowell - and has assumed more of an inside midfield role since his teammate was hurt in round five.

"We've drip-fed him a little bit across the weeks, against Richmond we did the same thing, because we know he can play," Dew said.

"That's the value of Noah, he can play half-forward, wing and inside.

"If it's not working somewhere we can change him and that's a good thing to have as a group of coaches."

Anderson is third favourite for the Rising Star award behind Fremantle's Caleb Serong and Rankine.

"I don't get caught up in it, but he's going really well, isn't he," Dew said.