Mayne message an inspiration for Magpies

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood's Chris Mayne leaves the field against Carlton.

Chris Mayne's courage may lead to unwanted time on the sideline but Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley is sure he'll still make an impact as they approach the AFL finals.

Mayne was flattened by Carlton's Patrick Cripps in the final quarter, the big-haired utility bravely standing firm as the Blues powerhouse flew forward to gather the ball.

Buckley fears Mayne broke his cheekbone and suffered concussion, the Magpie sent to hospital as the side celebrated an impressive 24-point comeback victory at the Gabba.

Now sitting sixth, the coach rated it their best performance of the season and said Mayne had given his side plenty of inspiration.

'The bloke continues to put his body on the line; his teammates love him and he's not in a good way, he's a sore boy," Buckley said.

"He's done it in every one of his actions since he's come to the club.

"We need to fill that void now, but there's no doubt that examples like that have his teammates walking taller around him and probably being asked to commit just as he does."

The Magpies face Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday, Buckley confident they can topple the premiership contenders on their home deck.

"We want to be dynamic and express ourselves (and we did that on Sunday)," Buckley said.

"Pretty footy will get you so far but, it's really that consistency to stay in shape, win contested ball and defend well that's going to keep you in games and we use that as the basis of how we go."

