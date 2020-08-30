Suns’ young guns rip North apart in AFL

Gold Coast's emerging stars fired on all cylinders as they ended a six-match AFL winless streak with a 63-point thumping of North Melbourne.

Noah Anderson, Izak Rankine, Ben King, Jack Lukosius and Ben Ainsworth were all influential in the 12.19 (91) to 4.4 (28) triumph at Metricon Stadium on Sunday night.

The result was the Suns' fourth-biggest win in club history and inflicted more pain on the injury-ravaged Kangaroos, who sit second from last on the ladder after five straight losses.

Only wayward goal-kicking prevented greater damage as Gold Coast threatened to produce a complete demolition job.

"Finishing was an issue but I can't remember the last time we had 15 marks inside-50, which was some good connection," Suns coach Stuart Dew said.

"We did really want to play with that speed and take the game on and we're willing to live with it if some mistakes come from that.

"We wanted to keep promoting that risk element.

"We're going to get tested every week with that but we want to try and play the game the right way."

Anderson finished with 23 disposals, five clearances and a goal as Ainsworth had 23 touches and 15 score involvements.

Hugh Greenwood continued to prove his worth as a recruit with 23 touches and seven clearances.

King was an ever-present threat in the front half and finished with two goals, while Alex Sexton kicked four on his return to the side.

Rankine, who was lively early, kicked one goal and had nine score involvements.

Gold Coast's speed and superior ball use was a factor in the first half as they racked up 15 scoring shots to five and opened up a 25-point advantage by the main break.

But inaccuracy in front of goal left them with work to do and while it continued throughout the second half, the inexperienced Suns' growing maturity was on full show as they went on with the job.

Gold Coast dominated the clearance battle (36-21) as Jarrod Witts stood toe to toe with opposing ruckman Todd Goldstein, with Greenwood, Anderson and David Swallow particularly influential at the stoppages.

Suns speedster Lachie Weller celebrated his 100th AFL appearance with 20 disposals.

Luke McDonald (27 touches) and Jed Anderson (20) won plenty of the ball and Mason Wood kicked two goals for the Kangaroos, who never looked like mounting a serious challenge.

"It's not an acceptable performance," North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw said.

"Gold Coast were exceptional tonight.

"They worked hard, they were really well drilled, they executed and we didn't."