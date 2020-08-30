Blues fade as Magpies claim vital AFL win

Collingwood have staved off AFL rivals Carlton in a boost for their finals aspirations, winning by 24 points at the Gabba.

The 10.12 (72) to 7.6 (48) victory on Sunday came after the Magpies trailed by two points at the final break.

And it keeps them entrenched in the top eight while ensuring the resurgent Blues remain one game plus percentage on the outer in 12th.

Both sides brought that intensity, the margin only blowing out beyond 10 in the final eight minutes with a Josh Daicos goal.

The Blues led by nine at half time following a frenetic eight-goal quarter, Eddie Betts (two goals) a constant threat after Josh Thomas had kicked two early goals for the Magpies.

But they were kept goalless in the second half, the Magpies slowing grinding them down in a tense third term where Mason Cox was the only goal scorer.

The Magpies, through Daicos, Adams and Scott Pendlebury then took control in the final term, Blues star Patrick Cripps limping off with a knee injury after he had flattened Chris Mayne in an accidental collision.

Brayden Maynard was strong in defence for the Magpies as the Blues' advances often broke down, while Taylor Adams collected 17 contested possessions.

Ed Curnow laid nine tackles and kicked a goal to go with 22 touches for Carlton, while half of Will Setterfield's 22 touches were contested.

Eddie Betts chased hard and created plenty for his effort, hitting the post from 50m and then snapping from the left pocket shortly afterwards in a busy second quarter.

Ed Curnow and Jack Newnes were both accurate soon after as things opened up for the Blues, although Brody Mihocek (two goals) provided a steadier in an eight-goal term.

Carlton teased early in the third but once Cox scored the game shifted, Jaiden Stephenson able to breathe easy after playing on and missing from a mark just 30m out.

His set shot fell short early in the fourth quarter but the small forward, in and out of the side recently, skipped his second through as the Magpies edged ahead.

The win made it 127 wins apiece with four draws in their rich history, in what was also coach Nathan Buckley's 200th in charge.