Score review controversy erupts in AFL

The AFL should scrap score reviews if technology can't provide definitive verdicts, Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says.

Goodwin's team climbed into eighth spot with a three-point win over St Kilda on Saturday night, with a review crucial to the outcome.

Melbourne ace Christian Petracca produced a remarkable snap midway through the final quarter which bounced through the Alice Springs goals.

The goal umpire made a soft call of a goal despite protests from St Kilda defender Dougal Howard, who was adamant he touched the ball before it crossed the line.

The incident was referred to a score review and replays were inconclusive, so the initial call of a goal stood.

While the review went Melbourne's way, Goodwin remains uneasy with the system.

"If we can't get the technology to the point where you can make accurate calls, it's better off not having it," he said.

Goodwin said the system was designed to correct "the real obvious" errors.

"But when you're trying to pick up touched ones from a fair way out or right on the goal-line, you need the technology there at every venue," he said.

Alice Springs' Traeger Park didn't have cameras on goal posts like most other AFL venues.

"There's no real review here," St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said post-match.

"It is what it is. We can't change it."

Ratten said the AFL must decide "whether they want to put the money and the resources into it or just back in the goal umpire".

"We have got bigger things to worry about from our end, trying to kick straight and trying convert or defend plays or stoppage set-ups," he said.

"That (incident) is just one, it might happen to your team once for the year or a couple of times, so it's up to the AFL to make that call."