Demons coach hails ‘incredible’ Petracca

Simon Goodwin says it's a privilege to coach Melbourne trump card Christian Petracca.

The Demon utility's brilliant season continued in Alice Springs on Saturday night with a match-winning display in a three-point triumph against St Kilda.

Petracca kicked four of Melbourne's eight goals; a dozen of his 15 disposals were contested; and he also recorded three inside 50s and three clearances.

"He's a great player to have for our footy club, he's going to excite our supporters for many years to come," Goodwin said.

"As a coach, you get the privilege of being able to place him through the midfield or as a forward when you need him to influence the scoreboard.

"And he had a really good balance in his game.

"He defended really strongly through the midfield and then when he went forward, he had multiple opportunities to impact the scoreboard.

"He's an incredible player and he's continuing to get better and better."

Petracca's masterclass comes in his breakout season when he's averaging 24.5 disposals a game.

And more importantly for Goodwin, the 24-year-old's latest feats delivered a win to lift the Demons into eighth spot.

"We're starting to build some consistency, but we needed to do it against a really good side - and St Kilda are that," Goodwin said.

"That's four out of the last five, and six out of the last nine, that we have been able to get across the line.

"We're starting to build a good block of form but it's important to start translating that against the good clubs."

But the Demons have a fresh injury concern with defender Michael Hibberd (ankle) in doubt for Thursday night's clash against Sydney in Cairns.

That match starts a stretch of four winnable games for Melbourne before the finals - they also play Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney and Essendon, who are all below them on the ladder.