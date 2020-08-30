Giants regain mojo and unearth future star

GWS forward Jeremy Cameron has regained his mojo and found a new partner in crime as the Giants attempt to gatecrash the AFL finals.

GWS snapped a two-match losing streak with a commanding 38-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The result improved the Giants' record to 7-6, leaving their finals destiny in their own hands.

Cameron had been criticised for a perceived lack of fight in recent weeks, but the 27-year-old came out all guns blazing early against Fremantle and finished with 4.2 and eight marks from his 18 disposals.

Arguably even more significant was the emergence of 195cm forward Jake Riccardi as a potential future star.

Riccardi showed flashes of brilliance in his AFL debut against West Coast last week.

The 20-year-old became an unstoppable force against Fremantle in the third quarter, booting three goals for the term and four for the match in an impressive display.

Riccardi's marking ability and straight kicking loom as a major weapon for the Giants, who take on fellow finals contenders Carlton at Metricon Stadium on Thursday night.

"The young fella is still learning his craft, but he's kicked six goals in his first two games - two and four - that's pretty god damn good," Giants coach Leon Cameron said.

"He's got a huge motor and his work-rate is through the roof. He times his run really well and he knows when the flight of the ball is coming."

The Giants are set to be without Josh Kelly against the Blues after the star midfielder copped a nasty concussion against Fremantle.

Meanwhile, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said Nat Fyfe isn't carrying an injury despite the skipper's quiet game against the Giants.

Fyfe tallied just 11 disposals and four clearances - well down on his usual output.

The two-time Brownlow medallist also appeared to be held off the ball on several occasions, but Longmuir wasn't complaining.

"A lot of mids get held back," Longmuir said.

"He's a two-time Brownlow medallist, he's the best clearance player in the comp, so he's going to get some attention.

"He usually handles it really well. He's dealt with that before and he's handled it before, and he'll be alright with that."

Longmuir is also backing Stephen Hill to break out of his form slump following the defender's eight-disposal effort.

Defender Luke Ryan could miss Wednesday's clash with Richmond at Metricon Stadium after injuring his hip late against GWS.