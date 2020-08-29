Melbourne pip Saints, into AFL top eight

Melbourne dynamo Christian Petracca has booted four goals in a controversial three-point AFL win against St Kilda.

The Demons climb into the top eight with their nail-biting 8.4 (52) to 7.7 (49) victory in Alice Springs on Saturday night.

The result swung on a contentious score review midway through the final quarter when Petracca thought he'd snapped his fourth major to put his side 10 points up.

But the goal umpire ruled Saint Dougal Howard had got a finger-tip on the ball before it crossed the line - only to be over-ruled on video review and the goal awarded.

Petracca's sterling season continued while Melbourne's key defender Steven May was superb, 22 disposals and nine marks.

Halfback Christian Salem (21 touches) was influential and midfielder Clayton Oliver (26 disposals, six clearances) produced a magnificent last quarter.

Melbourne skipper Max Gawn, after missing the past three matches due to injury, recorded 30 hit-outs and broke even against St Kilda's ruck tandem of Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall, who had 28 taps combined.

St Kilda duo Jack Steele and Brad Hill were their side's leading ball-winners with 26 disposals but the Saints couldn't find a multiple goal-kicker.

Petracca led an opening blitz from Melbourne, booting his side's initial two goals and then winning a centre clearance to set up a third to captain Gawn.

The Demons skipped to a handy quarter-time lead, 4.0 to 1.3, and went 21 points clear early in the second term before the tide turned.

St Kilda gained control at the centre clearances - they won that stat six to one for the half - and made three rapid strikes.

Saint Ed Phillips started the spree from a free kick when Jack Viney collected him high and Melbourne also gifted the next with an errant sideways kick in defence which went straight to the industrious Steele.

From the resultant centre bounce, Paddy Ryder tapped to Jack Sinclair who booted in attack where Rowan Marshall gathered and scored another.

Melbourne led by just two points at halftime, 5.1 to 4.5, before both teams scored two goals in the third term - the Demons were three points in front at the last change.

Both teams couldn't score a goal in the last term until the score review flashpoint in the 12th minute, with Saint Tim Membrey booting the last goal of the game to reduce the final margin.