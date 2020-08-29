Port’s Gray answers AFL critics

AFL legend Mick Malthouse a week ago suggested Port Adelaide's Robbie Gray should consider retiring at the end of the season.

The coaching games record-holder claimed Gray had lost his pace and depth in his kicking.

It's unclear if the 32-year-old saw Malthouse's surprising call, but if he did, he might have left Adelaide Oval on Saturday with a justifiable smirk on his face.

Gray has gradually built back up to his match-winning form in recent weeks and played a key role in the 26-point win over Sydney.

The victory that put the Power back on top of the ladder might not have occurred without Gray's 27 disposals, six tackles, five clearances and two goals.

"Rob's been building his form and he had a quieter start to the year, there's no doubt, but he had 19 (disposals) and two (goals) at half-time today," Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley said.

"We were in a fairly strong position and it had a fair bit to do with Robbie's stuff, I think."

Port Adelaide are in pole position with three matches to play in the home-and-away season and Hinkley believes Gray could have a big say during the finals series.

"He's building and that's a good result if we can look forward to Robbie playing like that more and more as we go through the season," Hinkley said.

"That will be a bit of a worry for some others."

Hinkley said young forward Zak Butters had been cleared of injury after jarring his knee in an awkward stumble against Sydney.

Brad Ebert was cleared of concussion but will need scans on his cheekbone after an accidental head clash.