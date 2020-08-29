Power surge back to top of the AFL ladder

Charlie Dixon starred in attack as Port Adelaide reclaimed top spot on the AFL ladder with a comfortable 26-point win over lowly Sydney.

Dixon put a week of speculation over his playing future behind him, kicking four goals in the Power's 11.5 (73) to 7.5 (47) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

It saw Ken Hinkley's side leapfrog Geelong to sit four points clear of the chasing pack, though Brisbane have a game in hand.

Experienced campaigners Tom Rockliff (24 disposals), Ollie Wines (22) and Travis Boak (20) led a strong Power midfield that dominated first-half proceedings to set up the win.

But it was far from a complete performance, with Jake Lloyd (31 disposals) and co-captain Josh Kennedy (28) helping injury-ravaged Sydney trouble the home side in patches during the second half.

"You have to win some games, and we've been doing that for the last two or three weeks, where you aren't perfect," Hinkley said.

"But we've managed to find wins and that's really pleasing."

Port Adelaide's electrifying forward line provided most of the excitement and Dixon was at the heart of it, celebrating each of his four majors against the Swans with vigour.

Robbie Gray was outstanding again after a slow start to the season, finishing with 27 disposals, six tackles, five clearances and two goals.

Port Adelaide suffered a brief scare during the first term when Zak Butters tripped, staggered and over-extended his left leg when running into goal.

The 19-year-old was hurt but carried on and the home team put their stamp on the match with four unanswered goals during the second term.

Dixon (three) and Gray (two) both kicked multiple majors as the Power midfielders asserted their dominance at the clearances (30-10) in the first half.

The plucky Swans kicked two goals without reply in the third quarter to trim a 32-point halftime lead back to 18 points at the final change as Nick Blakey's goal on the three-quarter time siren gave them a sniff of an upset.

But it was snuffed out when Dixon ducked and weaved around Lewis Melican and kicked his fourth goal to open the scoring in the final term.

Brad Ebert came off after an accidental head knock during the third quarter, but returned late in the match.

It was a scary moment for the tough Power midfielder, who has a history of concussion issues.

"He got the whack on the cheekbone and we'll have to check in to see where that is, but I think the really critical point is he was symptom-free of concussion," Hinkley said.

"That was obviously the vital part for us and for Brad and for everyone who's interested in how Brad's going.

"It's silly for me to say, but the good part is he copped a decent whack and was able to deal with that.

"He did his tests and passed those things and came back on the ground and played his part."