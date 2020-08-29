AAP AFL

Hawks’ Patton cleared of serious injury

By AAP Newswire

Hawthorn forward Jonathon Patton could yet return to action this AFL season despite initial fears he had ruptured his achilles tendon.

The unlucky 27-year-old has endured a wretched run with injury throughout his career and limped off Adelaide Oval during Thursday night's defeat to Essendon.

Scans have since revealed Patton has torn his plantaris tendon, but the achilles remains intact.

The Hawks will not play finals and have four games left in the home-and-away season, which is set to be completed by September 20.

Hawthorn general manager of football Graham Wright said there was a chance Patton could play again in 2020.

"We are pleased for Jonny that scans have revealed no damage to his achilles," Wright said.

"Although any injury is not ideal, this one leaves the window open for Jonny to make a recovery in time for a return to football this season.

"It's a relief for Jonny and the club and we have no doubt he will do everything possible to get himself back on the park as quick as possible."

Patton was the No.1 draft pick in 2011 but has managed only 95 games with Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn.

His tally includes just six matches since June 2018.

