Cripps leaves Eagles hub for baby’s birth

Premiership West Coast forward Jamie Cripps has left the club's Queensland hub for the imminent arrival of his first child.

Cripps returned to Perth on Friday to be with his partner Olivia ahead of the impending birth.

It remains unclear when Cripps will be able to link up with the team again.

If West Coast's final round fixture against North Melbourne is played in Perth, Cripps could return for that match.

"We knew this was a likely scenario and as a club we are fully committed to the 'family first' mantra that is an important value at our club," West Coast's football operations manager Craig Vozzo said.

"We are not sure when Jamie will return, we will work through those logistics at the appropriate time."

Star midfielder Elliot Yeo will arrive in Queensland on Sunday after a bad dose of influenza stopped him from joining his teammates earlier this week.

Yeo is currently sidelined with a groin injury.