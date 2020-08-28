Frustrated Hogan to move forward again

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has decided to shelve the Jesse Hogan backline experiment but says the AFL key forward needs to curb his frustration.

Longmuir revealed earlier this month the Dockers were training Hogan to play in defence after their backline was ravaged by injuries.

The experiment during scratch matches produced mixed results.

With Fremantle's makeshift defence now thriving, Longmuir feels it's better to employ Hogan as a forward.

But the former Demons ace will have to wait at least another week to earn a recall after Longmuir confirmed Hogan would not be selected for Saturday's clash with Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium.

"I feel like probably his form is not quite where it needs to be, so he's got a few areas he needs to improve on," Longmuir said.

"We've probably shelved that (backline experiment) a little bit.

"We probably feel like ... he's going to add more to us as a forward in the short term and the long term.

"We feel like with the condensed fixture coming up, talls in our forward half might be a bit more of an opportunity for him."

Hogan has been noticeably frustrated at times during the practice matches and Longmuir says he has talked to the 25-year-old about the importance of keeping his cool.

"He wants to go out there and dominate the game," Longmuir said.

"Unfortunately we haven't been overly competitive in these games. We've been playing a really young side against more mature teams.

"So he's getting a little bit frustrated with the lack of supply and the lack of ball movement to him.

"We've just given him a couple of focus points to work on this week in terms of timing his leads, improving his one-on-one contests and just working with the younger players rather than getting frustrated."

Meanwhile, forward Rory Lobb's stutter-step set shots have become a big talking point at the Dockers.

The twinkle-toes approach has resulted in Lobb spraying numerous shots on goal.

"It is a little bit of a concern and it's a concern because his teammates notice it as well," Longmuir said.

"He's becoming a bit conscious of it.

"The one thing I will say is Rory is working really hard on it during the week and at training the stutter is not there.

"There's something in games - probably the pressure - that's forcing him to stutter again."

Longmuir said he was "on edge" against a Giants outfit fighting to stay in the finals hunt after two straight losses.

The Giants recalled former Docker Matt de Boer and Lachie Ash to replace Callan Ward (finger) and Jye Caldwell (rested).

Fremantle recalled Brett Bewley in place of the rested Michael Frederick.