AAP AFL

Dockers’ frustrated Hogan a forward again

By AAP Newswire

Fremantle's Jesse Hogan - AAP

1 of 1

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has decided to shelve the Jesse Hogan backline experiment but says the AFL key forward needs to curb his frustration.

Longmuir revealed earlier this month that the Dockers were training up Hogan to play in defence after their backline was ravaged by injuries.

The experiment during scratch matches produced mixed results.

With Fremantle's makeshift defence now thriving, Longmuir feels it's better to employ Hogan as a forward.

But the former Demons ace will have to wait at least another week to earn a recall after Longmuir confirmed Hogan would not be selected for Saturday's clash with Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium.

"I feel like probably his form is not quite where it needs to be, so he's got a few areas he needs to improve on," Longmuir said.

"We've probably shelved that (backline experiment) a little bit.

"We probably feel like ... he's going to add more to us as a forward in the short term and the long term.

"We feel like with the condensed fixture coming up, talls in our forward half might be a bit more of an opportunity for him."

Hogan has been noticeably frustrated at times during the practice matches, and Longmuir says he has talked to the 25-year-old about the importance of keeping his cool.

"He wants to go out there and dominate the game," Longmuir said.

"Unfortunately we haven't been overly competitive in these games. We've been playing a really young side against more mature teams.

"So he's getting a little bit frustrated with the lack of supply and the lack of ball movement to him.

"We've just given him a couple of focus points to work on this week in terms of timing his leads, improving his one-on-one contests and just working with the younger players rather than getting frustrated."

Meanwhile, forward Rory Lobb's stutter-step set shots have become a big talking point at the Dockers.

The twinkle-toes approach has resulted in Lobb spraying numerous shots on goal.

"It is a little bit of a concern, and it's a concern because his teammates notice it as well," Longmuir said.

"He's becoming a bit conscious of it.

"The one thing I will say is Rory is working really hard on it during the week and at training the stutter is not there.

"There's something in games - probably the pressure - that's forcing him to stutter again."

Longmuir said he was "on edge" against a Giants outfit fighting to stay in the finals hunt after two straight losses.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire