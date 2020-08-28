AAP AFL

Atkins to explore AFL free agency options

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide's Rory Atkins - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide will lose Rory Atkins at the end of the AFL season with the unrestricted free agent set to explore his options elsewhere.

The Crows on Friday took the unusual step of announcing the move in-season after Atkins informed the club of his intentions.

The 26-year-old wingman has played 101 games with Adelaide, including the 2017 grand final.

But he has fallen out of favour in 2020 under first-year coach Matthew Nicks, with the winless Crows sitting last on the ladder.

"Rory is a quality person, popular and highly respected by everyone at our club," Adelaide head of football Adam Kelly said.

"We respect and appreciate his honesty in coming to us and putting forward his intentions.

"After a great deal of thought and discussion, we mutually agreed that it is best for Rory to be released from his commitments at the club."

Like Atkins, experienced trio Brad Crouch, Kyle Hartigan and David Mackay are also eligible for free agency this year.

Star midfielder Crouch won the Crows' best-and-fairest last year and has indicated his desire to stay with the club.

Latest articles

News

Ute fire in McDonald’s Shepparton drive-through

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire in the South Shepparton McDonald’s drive-through around 9 am today. McDonald’s staff evacuated the store, with one fire truck and multiple police units attending the blaze. A witness said they heard...

Jessica Ball
News

Rates need to be addressed this election, ratepayers say

The October local government election may have found its pivotal theme in the form of rates. An open letter was signed by more than 80 Greater Shepparton ratepayers asking all council candidates to consider how it can create a fairer opportunity for residents.

James Bennett
News

Camel farm won’t milk it for us

A small collection of landholders on Greater Shepparton’s western fringes are disputing a planning application for a proposed camel farm.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire