Power clear on AFL dangerous tackles

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley believes the club's successful challenge of Sam Powell-Pepper's suspension for a dangerous tackle has cleared up confusion around one of the AFL's most contentious rules.

Powell-Pepper and Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus were both cleared at the tribunal this week after initially being handed one-match bans by the match review officer under new rough conduct provisions.

The rules were tightened in June, after Shaun Burgoyne's tackle on Patrick Dangerfield, and there have been mixed results in MRO and tribunal decisions.

"It's good that there's some more clarity around it," Hinkley said.

"It looks like it's somewhat clearer with what the results were this week.

"Players will be challenged every week to try and get it as close to right every time they can.

"If not, we have a system in place that allows you to be charged and appeal that.

"You've got an opportunity to fight for your rights."

Hinkley's view put him at odds with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, who said on Thursday the "dog's breakfast" interpretation of dangerous tackle rules had caused widespread confusion.

Beveridge bemoaned the suspension of the Bulldogs' Hayden Crozier for a dangerous tackle in round five and said he has stopped trying to instruct players how to tackle because he doesn't know how incidents will be viewed by authorities.

"There seems to be a shift again in the interpretation and what actually the end result is," Beveridge said.

"I think every club is just confused."

Hinkley said Powell-Pepper won't change his aggressive approach despite flirting with suspension.

The 22-year-old will play for the Power against Sydney on Saturday.

"No doubt he'll play hard-style," Hinkley said.

