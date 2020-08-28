AAP AFL

Coaches differ on AFL dangerous tackles

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley - AAP

1 of 1

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley reckons it's clear; his Melbourne counterpart Simon Goodwin believes it's still grey.

The coaches, like many in the wider AFL world, have different takes on dangerous tackles after another contentious week.

Hinkley's Port successfully challenged midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper's suspension at the tribunal for a dangerous tackle.

And Geelong's Luke Dahlhaus also won a tribunal challenge after both players were initially given one-match bans by the match review officer for sling tackles.

The verdicts left Demons boss Goodwin perplexed at his utility Alex Neal-Bullen's four-match ban for a sling tackle just three weeks ago.

"There is still some grey in how it's being interpreted," Goodwin told reporters on Friday.

"You can clearly see there's a pretty significant shift between a four-week suspension and getting off."

Neal-Bullen's tackle concussed Adelaide's Will Hamill, while the tackles of Powell-Pepper and Dalhaus didn't cause serious injury.

"The action can be similar, but the outcome can be slightly different," Goodwin said.

"You are seeing some guys at the moment challenging and getting off.

"There's still some work to do ... whether it's the action or whether it's the outcome, that is the significant factor.

"And clearly there's a pretty big difference in how it's adjudicated from an outcome perspective in terms of suspension."

But Hinkley believed the two successful tribunal challenges this week offered some clarity.

"It looks like it's somewhat clearer with what the results were this week," Hinkley told reporters on Friday.

"Players will be challenged every week to try and get it as close to right every time they can.

"If not, we have a system in place that allows you to be charged and appeal that. You have got an opportunity to fight for your rights."

But Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge differed on Thursday, saying the "dog's breakfast" interpretations remained confusing.

Bulldog Hayden Crozier was banned for a dangerous tackle in round five, with Beveridge giving up on instructing players how to tackle because he's uncertain how incidents will be viewed by authorities.

"There seems to be a shift again in the interpretation and what actually the end result is," Beveridge said.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire