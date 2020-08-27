AAP AFL

Hawthorn’s Patton hurt again in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Hawthorn's Jonathon Patton - AAP



Hawthorn's luckless Jon Patton has suffered another potentially serious injury which seems certain to end his AFL season.

Patton was injured in the opening quarter of Thursday's twilight match against Essendon in Adelaide.

The key forward pulled up suddenly when running and departed the ground favouring his right leg.

The Hawks suspect a calf injury and will send Patton for scans on Friday - he appears long odds to return for his club's last four games of the season.

Patton tore his right hamstring in round six this year - he was in tears on the bench and missed the next six games.

The No.1 pick at the 2011 draft returned against Port Adelaide last Saturday and the latest injury setback is another cruel blow for the 27-year-old.

Patton had already undergone three knee reconstruction operations - two on his right knee, one on his left - before he was traded to Hawthorn from Greater Western Sydney at the end of the 2018 season.

He missed the entire 2019 campaign and the round 14 clash with the Bombers was just his sixth game for the Hawks.

