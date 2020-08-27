AAP AFL

Queensland deserves AFL GF: Bid chairman

By AAP Newswire

The Gabba. - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane says it will be a "slap in the face" to Queensland if it is denied AFL grand final hosting rights this season.

Queensland's bid revolves around a night grand final that would likely attract a mammoth television audience and is leaning heavily on the fact the sunshine state has facilitated the bulk of the competition since the 2020 season restart.

Most AFL clubs are currently based in Queensland and the majority of remaining home-and-away matches are scheduled to be played at the Gabba and Metricon Stadium.

But Queensland faces stiff competition for the grand final from Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales, with bids going in this week.

The AFL Commission will make a decision when it meets on Tuesday, with Victoria's COVID-19 situation effectively forcing the season decider out of the state for the first time.

"We've really done everything right by the industry," Suns chairman Cochrane, who doubles as Queensland's grand final bid chairman, told SEN radio on Thursday.

"I don't know the exact number, but I think we must have saved the AFL north of $150 million by keeping the game going, by enabling the media rights to transact, and can I also say by keeping a lot of families at home happy because the one thing that a lot of us have looked forward to at night ... is we get a chance to sit and watch a game of footy and things seem normal.

"I reckon that's a bit of magic in our year, in what is a difficult year, and I think Queensland's really stood up."

Cochrane said Queensland had pitched options to play the grand final on October 17 or 24, and is keen to host the decider under lights for the first time in AFL history.

"It's a really one-off opportunity to trial it," Cochrane said.

"We're breaking tradition after 120-odd years ... so we're going into a brand new landscape.

"So our pitch is very much around, OK, let's trial a twilight going into a night-time grand final, and let's use that with all the assets we can.

"I think Channel 7 will absolutely have the biggest TV ratings of any sporting event in Australia."

Cochrane added hosting the grand final would drive rapid growth of Australian Rules football in Queensland, which has traditionally been a rugby league stronghold.

The AFL is reportedly leaning towards an October 24 decider, leaving space for a pre-finals bye round on the last weekend of September.

The Gabba's capacity could be lifted to about 30,000 for the grand final.

Perth's Optus Stadium - currently capped at 30,000 - could potentially hold a full house of 60,000 on October 24, pending updates to WA's COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest articles

News

Above average spring rainfall expected in northern Victoria and southern Riverina

The Bureau of Meteorology has released its 2020 Spring Outlook, showing much of Australia has a high likelihood of above average rainfall in the coming months. The outlook also shows daytime temperatures are likely to be average to below average...

Rodney Woods
News

Border permits ‘beyond a joke’, Cobram company says

A Cobram dairy technology company says the Victorian-NSW border permit system is “beyond a joke”, forcing them to choose between animal welfare or massive fines. Advanced Dairy Systems director Adrian Heyward runs a 24-hour operation providing...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Funding for three park projects

Barooga’s parks and footpaths will receive $350,000 worth of works after Berrigan Shire Council received a Federal Government grant. A gravel path will be built from the adventure park at Collie Park to the playground and swing bridge area on Lawson...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire