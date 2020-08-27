Queensland deserves AFL GF: Bid chairman

Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane says it will be a "slap in the face" to Queensland if it is denied AFL grand final hosting rights this season.

Queensland's bid revolves around a night grand final that would likely attract a mammoth television audience and is leaning heavily on the fact the sunshine state has facilitated the bulk of the competition since the 2020 season restart.

Most AFL clubs are currently based in Queensland and the majority of remaining home-and-away matches are scheduled to be played at the Gabba and Metricon Stadium.

But Queensland faces stiff competition for the grand final from Western Australia, South Australia and New South Wales, with bids going in this week.

The AFL Commission will make a decision when it meets on Tuesday, with Victoria's COVID-19 situation effectively forcing the season decider out of the state for the first time.

"We've really done everything right by the industry," Suns chairman Cochrane, who doubles as Queensland's grand final bid chairman, told SEN radio on Thursday.

"I don't know the exact number, but I think we must have saved the AFL north of $150 million by keeping the game going, by enabling the media rights to transact, and can I also say by keeping a lot of families at home happy because the one thing that a lot of us have looked forward to at night ... is we get a chance to sit and watch a game of footy and things seem normal.

"I reckon that's a bit of magic in our year, in what is a difficult year, and I think Queensland's really stood up."

Cochrane said Queensland had pitched options to play the grand final on October 17 or 24, and is keen to host the decider under lights for the first time in AFL history.

"It's a really one-off opportunity to trial it," Cochrane said.

"We're breaking tradition after 120-odd years ... so we're going into a brand new landscape.

"So our pitch is very much around, OK, let's trial a twilight going into a night-time grand final, and let's use that with all the assets we can.

"I think Channel 7 will absolutely have the biggest TV ratings of any sporting event in Australia."

Cochrane added hosting the grand final would drive rapid growth of Australian Rules football in Queensland, which has traditionally been a rugby league stronghold.

The AFL is reportedly leaning towards an October 24 decider, leaving space for a pre-finals bye round on the last weekend of September.

The Gabba's capacity could be lifted to about 30,000 for the grand final.

Perth's Optus Stadium - currently capped at 30,000 - could potentially hold a full house of 60,000 on October 24, pending updates to WA's COVID-19 restrictions.