AAP AFL

Giants back Cameron to regain AFL mojo

By AAP Newswire

Jeremy Cameron. - AAP

1 of 1

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron is confident Jeremy Cameron will break out of his goal-scoring funk soon.

Cameron is averaging just 1.5 goals per game this season - the worst return of his nine-year AFL career.

The 27-year-old was scoreless from eight disposals in last week's loss to West Coast.

After the match, Essendon great Matthew Lloyd criticised Cameron for not showing more fight to at least bring the ball to ground in marking contests.

Cameron is out of contract at season's end, and Lloyd questioned whether the spearhead was worth $1 million-plus per season anymore.

Leon Cameron feels the star forward has been a bit hard done by, rating Cameron's recent efforts as "first class" and labelling him an "ultimate team player".

Cameron said a big part of the problem was the team's wayward entries inside 50m.

"You can have form in two ways - one is effort, and one is output," Cameron said ahead of Saturday's clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

"The output is not there on the scoreboard, but the effort is there.

"So if he continues to do that I think it will turn for him.

"His defensive run, his ability to go back and help our defence (has been great).

"We need to get our connection right so that he can hit that scoreboard and kick ... his two or three goals that reward the effort he's showing."

A two-game losing streak has seen GWS (6-6) slip to 11th on the ladder, leaving their finals hopes precariously placed.

Former Hawthorn star Shane Crawford predicts the Giants' premiership window is now closed, saying Gold Coast are better placed to win a flag within the next five years.

Cameron said he doesn't believe in premiership windows, and he's determined to get the Giants back into the flag mix this year.

GWS will face a stern test on Saturday against a Fremantle outfit that conceded just two goals in last week's win over Sydney.

The Giants will be without former skipper Callan Ward, who will miss about four weeks with a finger injury.

But former Docker Matt de Boer is a good chance to return after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Latest articles

Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior wrap - Round five

Picola District Football Netball League action continued at the weekend. The league’s NSW-based junior competition completed its fifth round, and in the under-17 football ranks Berrigan continues to dominate proceedings. The Saints remain undefeated...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Ground fees waive a big win for Bombers

Kyabram Football Netball Club president Peter Learmonth says ‘‘common sense had prevailed’’ in Campaspe Shire Council’s decision to waive ground hire fees for the 2020-21 financial year. The council will waive ground...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire