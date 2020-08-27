AAP AFL

Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Geelong will be without captain Joel Selwood for a second-straight AFL game, missing Friday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium.

Selwood missed Sunday's win over Adelaide as he manages an ongoing knee issue and Geelong coach Chris Scott said the 32-year-old was likely to be held back again.

"I don't think (he'll play) - we'll give him a chance to play, we'll give him the chance to train today and see how he goes and keep an open mind, but I think it's unlikely," Scott told reporters.

"We've been through the situation with Joel in the past - in particular last year - where we probably left the decision to play up to him a little bit too much and he'd have played with no arms and legs if you left it completely up to him.

"It's just not the right thing for us in our opinion to play him when he's less than 100 per cent."

The Cats are confident Selwood's knee injury is "minor" but weren't willing to play him unless he was fully fit.

Friday's game is the fourth Selwood will miss this year, having also been sidelined for rounds eight and nine with a hamstring injury.

Scott expected Jack Steven to back up after copping a knock to the knee against the Crows, while Zach Tuohy and Harry Taylor are likely to return.

The Bulldogs have bounced back to form with improved personnel and Scott was wary of their ability to quickly break games open - as they did in the third quarter against Melbourne.

"It's not just that that patch against Melbourne - the pattern of their good footy has been quite plain to see," Scott said.

"They're a fast ball-moving team, they're really dangerous when they get the game on their terms.

"And it's hard to arrest that because generally it starts around the source and in the midfield and to a man they've got stars right through their midfield."

Bulldogs counterpart Luke Beveridge said Geelong's improved "evenness" with the likes of Cam Guthrie and Sam Menegola stepping up made them even more challenging.

"They've had an evenness, their back line stands up, they're strong and they've got some good variations," he said.

"They're extremely well coached through Scotty and they've really progressed again this year.

"They're more even than they have been and it's a credit to them and it's a supreme challenge for us."

Latest articles

Sport

Reigning Cricket Shepparton C-grade premiers make shock announcement

Cricket Shepparton has lost some of its venom with the Toolamba Taipans Cricket Club announcing it has ceased operating effective immediately. On Tuesday night, the reigning C-grade premier announced on its Facebook page that the club would not be...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior wrap - Round five

Picola District Football Netball League action continued at the weekend. The league’s NSW-based junior competition completed its fifth round, and in the under-17 football ranks Berrigan continues to dominate proceedings. The Saints remain undefeated...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Ground fees waive a big win for Bombers

Kyabram Football Netball Club president Peter Learmonth says ‘‘common sense had prevailed’’ in Campaspe Shire Council’s decision to waive ground hire fees for the 2020-21 financial year. The council will waive ground...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Powell-Pepper, Dahlhaus escape AFL bans

Port Adelaide have successfully argued to the AFL Tribunal that Sam Powell-Pepper didn’t use excessive force in his tackle on Hawthorn’s Ben McEvoy.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond’s Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

West Coast duo Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern played starring roles in their team’s 12-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

AAP Newswire