Cats without Selwood for Dogs AFL clash

Geelong will be without captain Joel Selwood for a second-straight AFL game, missing Friday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium.

Selwood missed Sunday's win over Adelaide as he manages an ongoing knee issue and Geelong coach Chris Scott said the 32-year-old was likely to be held back again.

"I don't think (he'll play) - we'll give him a chance to play, we'll give him the chance to train today and see how he goes and keep an open mind, but I think it's unlikely," Scott told reporters.

"We've been through the situation with Joel in the past - in particular last year - where we probably left the decision to play up to him a little bit too much and he'd have played with no arms and legs if you left it completely up to him.

"It's just not the right thing for us in our opinion to play him when he's less than 100 per cent."

The Cats are confident Selwood's knee injury is "minor" but weren't willing to play him unless he was fully fit.

Friday's game is the fourth Selwood will miss this year, having also been sidelined for rounds eight and nine with a hamstring injury.

Scott expected Jack Steven to back up after copping a knock to the knee against the Crows, while Zach Tuohy and Harry Taylor are likely to return.

The Bulldogs have bounced back to form with improved personnel and Scott was wary of their ability to quickly break games open - as they did in the third quarter against Melbourne.

"It's not just that that patch against Melbourne - the pattern of their good footy has been quite plain to see," Scott said.

"They're a fast ball-moving team, they're really dangerous when they get the game on their terms.

"And it's hard to arrest that because generally it starts around the source and in the midfield and to a man they've got stars right through their midfield."

Bulldogs counterpart Luke Beveridge said Geelong's improved "evenness" with the likes of Cam Guthrie and Sam Menegola stepping up made them even more challenging.

"They've had an evenness, their back line stands up, they're strong and they've got some good variations," he said.

"They're extremely well coached through Scotty and they've really progressed again this year.

"They're more even than they have been and it's a credit to them and it's a supreme challenge for us."