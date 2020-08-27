AAP AFL

Simpson backs Eagles to thrive in AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's AFL squad - AAP

AFL flag contenders West Coast are back for their second stint in a Queensland hub, returning with a better attitude this time around.

After six-straight home games at their Optus Stadium fortress, the Eagles begin their second Gold Coast adventure of 2020 with a monster game against Richmond at Metricon Stadium on Thursday night.

South East Queensland was far from an idyllic place for Adam Simpson's team in June and July, slumping to three defeats in a row before finishing off with victories over cellar dwellers Adelaide and lowly Sydney.

But the 2018 premiership coach believes a number of factors will ensure the Eagles' second stay on the other side of the country is far more successful.

"The performances we had earlier in the year weren't great, we didn't play well and we had to change a few things on and off the field," Simpson said.

"We probably went through six months of growth in three weeks, which is great. In the long-term it's really held us in good stead.

"Whether we play well or not won't be reflected on being in Queensland, it will just be on our performances.

"The uncertainty of it all back then was probably something we didn't deal with too well.

"This time around there feels like there's a bit more light at the end of the tunnel so maybe there's a bit more purpose in what we do."

Winners of the last three grand finals, the Tigers and Eagles will again feature prominently at the end of the coronavirus-affected season and this clash is being billed as a potential grand final preview.

West Coast enter the game fourth on the ladder, riding high on an eight-game winning streak, while the Tigers have won four of their past five games.

