Kennett to go again as Hawks AFL president

Jeff Kennett has backflipped on plans to quit as Hawthorn's president, putting his hand up for another term in charge of the AFL club.

In a letter to members on Wednesday, the 72-year-old confirmed he would be seeking re-election at the Hawks' general meeting in December.

Kennett had planned to bow out at the end of the AFL season but says circumstances have changed since making that declaration in February.

"This was not an easy decision for a lot of reasons. Had this year progressed as per normal, I would have stood down and handed the baton to any one of many people qualified to lead the club," Kennett wrote.

"I was invited back to the presidency three years ago to rebalance the ship after an issue with an earlier appointment.

"I am happy to say that with the assistance of the board and leadership within the administration we have done that.

"COVID-19 has changed the landscape for us all, including the football industry.

"Whether I continue as president is at your discretion when you will all be given the opportunity to vote on your future leadership team."

Kennett, a former Victorian premier, led the Hawks from 2005-11 before he returned in 2017 after Richard Garvey resigned from the position.

After the end of his first stint, Kennett changed the club's constitution so Hawthorn presidents could serve a maximum of two three-year terms.