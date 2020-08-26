Eagles are AFL flag favourites: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has declared West Coast as AFL premiership favourites before Thursday night's clash with the Eagles.

Winners of the last three grand finals, the Tigers and Eagles will again feature prominently at the end of the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.

West Coast enter the battle at Metricon Stadium on an eight-game winning streak and that is enough to convince Hardwick of the fourth-placed Eagles' flag credentials.

"You always look to challenge yourself against the very best and they are the best at the moment," Hardwick told reporters on Wednesday.

"The challenge is firmly in front of us and we'll see how we are placed against probably the premiership favourites, thus far.

"They're playing an incredible brand of footy...they've come into their own."

Eagles coach Adam Simpson was more diplomatic, saying his team and the Tigers deserve the accolades they are receiving.

"There's two sides who have got plenty of belief in the way they play going against each other this week," he said.

"If you look at form, both clubs are in pretty good form. It's really starting to click for Richmond."

Richmond will welcome back dual premiership ruckman Toby Nankervis, who has not played since round five, from a long-term ankle injury.

A sore Sydney Stack will miss the round-14 game after the Tigers hardman failed to train on Wednesday and will be replaced by first-gamer Thomson Dow.

The brother of Carlton's Paddy Dow, Thomson is a midfielder who was taken at pick 21 in last year's national draft.

The Eagles will also blood a debutant in the potential grand final preview, with young ruckman Bailey Williams coming in to partner star tall Nic Naitanui.

Experienced midfielder Mark Hutchings comes in for his first game of the year, replacing injured defender Jackson Nelson (shoulder).

It will be West Coast's first game away from their Optus Stadium home ground since round six.

After slumping to three-straight defeats in a horror start to their first stint in a Queensland hub, the Eagles have hit top-form since defeating Adelaide at the Gabba on July 11.

Meanwhile, Hardwick said two-time premiership star Shane Edwards is expected to fly to Queensland on Tuesday after remaining in Melbourne since July to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

West Coast premiership midfielder Elliot Yeo will soon head to the Gold Coast after initially staying in Perth as he recovers from a groin issue that has sidelined him from the Eagles' past two games.