Tigers’ Hardwick says staging rife in AFL

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick claims staging is rife in the AFL and has admitted to faking for free kicks during his 11-season playing career.

It comes after Tigers duo Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin's staging charges were overturned by the tribunal.

The defenders appealed, via written submission, their respective offences from Saturday night's win against Essendon in Darwin.

Grimes faced a $1250 fine for a second staging offence while Vlastuin risked a $750 sanction for his first offence.

Hardwick said he was pleased for Grimes and Vlastuin for successfuly following through on appealing the charges.

"Those guys are very proud men and these things happen in football all the time," Hardwick told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to sit here and say I didn't do it, I certainly staged at various stages (during his career for Essendon and Port Adelaide) as well.

"It's something that's prevalent in AFL footy. We're just happy with the process we went through to get those boys cleared."

Grimes was charged with staging after he was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Richmond's 12-point victory over Essendon.

The free kick against Jake Stringer came as Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti was running into an open goal, ruling out a certain Essendon major that would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Grimes received death threats on social media after the incident.

Victoria Police have since charged a 39-year-old Frankston man who allegedly threatened Grimes and his family.

Hardwick said he was "incredibly proud" of how the 29-year-old had handled the situation.

"It's really disappointing that people do this. It's obviously a matter in front of the courts now so we'll leave it at that," Hardwick said.

"But we couldn't be prouder of Dylan and the AFL community for standing up to these sort of incidents.

"Life's tough at the moment, we don't need people putting us down even further."

Vlastuin was accused of exaggerating high contact from Essendon ruckman Tom Bellchambers in the fourth quarter.

It drew a 50-metre penalty, with Vlastuin converting a crucial set shot to give Richmond a 17-point lead.

Meanwhile, Melbourne's Ed Langdon and Adelaide's Lachlan Murphy both had their respective rough conduct (dangerous tackle) charges upheld and received $1500 fines.