Docker Brayshaw keen on Mundy to play on

By AAP Newswire

David Mundy - AAP

Rising Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw says David Mundy deserves a contract extension due to the veteran's hot form and important leadership attributes.

Based on current form and fitness, Mundy would be a shoo-in for a new deal in a normal year.

But with squad lists expected to be reduced next year in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Dockers face a difficult decision in regards to Mundy.

The 35-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Dockers this season, with his leadership proving crucial in helping the likes of Brayshaw, Adam Cerra and Caleb Serong flourish.

Brayshaw, who is enjoying a breakout campaign, wants Mundy around for at least another year.

"Dave is an amazing player and an amazing character so I'd love to see him hang around for another year, that would be unreal," Brayshaw said.

"He's a really great leader and he loves taking the time of day to help us younger players out to work on our craft and teach us little bits and pieces.

"He's shown us on the weekend that he's very capable still, so I can't see why he wouldn't go again."

The Dockers (5-7) will probably need to win their remaining five games to make the finals - an unlikely outcome despite their recent strong form.

Fremantle restricted Sydney to just two goals last week, and will be aiming to put in another strong display in Saturday's clash with GWS at Optus Stadium.

Forward Jesse Hogan, who is being trained up as a backman, is expected to miss out on selection again.

Brayshaw said the former Demon was dealing with the situation well.

"Jesse's a really strong character. We all know what he's been through," Brayshaw said of Hogan, who hasn't played since injuring a calf in round five.

"So something like not being in the side I don't think would faze him too much.

"He's just working on his game and itching to get back and playing with us. I'd love to see him back out there again soon."

