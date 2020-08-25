AAP AFL

Cats must avoid complacency: Dangerfield

By AAP Newswire

Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield says the Cats are well-placed approaching the AFL finals but need to be wary of complacency.

The Cats sit third on the ladder with four rounds to play and are one of the form teams of the competition, having won four games on the bounce.

"It feels like we're well placed. That being said, so much can change over the course of the next four weeks," Dangerfield said.

"So we've got to make sure that we really remain resilient to our own form, we don't get ahead of ourselves, we continue to process rather than just looking at the outcome.

"We're playing some good footy but it doesn't happen by chance - it happens by the way that we prepare, in the way that we expose new players to to playing games and keep the list fresh."

Geelong's stellar form has been helped by career-best seasons from midfielders Cam Guthrie and Sam Menegola.

Dangerfield said their increased output had been crucial to the Cats' improvement.

"It's one thing to be a consistent player but it's another to play at the elite level and be one of the best players on the ground which both those players have been consistently right throughout this season - it's been pivotal for us," he said.

"That's certainly been one of the underlying reasons for our success because we've got a lot of players in really good form and those two players have really led it for us."

Dangerfield has played all 13 games this season and said increased forward minutes in recent weeks had allowed him to avoid missing games.

The 30-year-old expected to complete the regular season without a break.

"(Playing forward has been) really beneficial, critical I think, especially with the short turnarounds in games," he said.

"Without doing that there's probably a stage where you've got to have a rest at some point."

