Pies to share Sidebottom’s AFL workload

Collingwood will take a collective approach to filling the huge hole left by Steele Sidebottom as the All-Australian wingman prepares to leave their travel bubble for family reasons.

Sidebottom has played his customary key role since returning from his four-match suspension for a COVID-19 protocol breach this month and was an important factor in Monday night's crucial 30-point win over North Melbourne.

The 29-year-old gathered 23 disposals and kicked a big goal at the start of the final term.

But he will return to Melbourne in the coming days to be with his partner, who is due to give birth to the couple's first child in September, and is no certainty to return to action before the end of the season.

"He's 95 per cent pumped to get back and be with his partner and to go through the next couple of weeks, and he's five per cent bummed that he's missing what is the next couple of weeks of our campaign," Magpies coach Nathan Buckley said.

"We believe that we've been a club that shares the load and steps up to cover for each other as much as we possibly can and we still believe that's our way forward.

"It's not about who, it's about how, and we need to improve our how.

"We saw elements of that (against North Melbourne) and we've got to continue that."

Brody Mihocek missed the win because of concussion from a huge hit in round 12 but is expected to return in Sunday's crunch clash with Carlton.

The Magpies' leading goal kicker will be a welcome addition to a forward line that managed just three marks inside forward-50 from 43 entries against the Kangaroos, with delivery an ongoing concern.

Buckley sung the praises of tough midfielder Levi Greenwood, who had 15 disposals on return from almost a year out with a serious knee injury and laid a crunching tackle on Jack Mahony.

"It's worth a fair bit when players walk taller when you're in the side," Buckley said.

"He was really strong in the contest, he's fearless with ground ball and aerial, and he played his role really well."