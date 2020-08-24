Tigers’ Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

AAP AFL

Richmond spearhead Tom Lynch has been cleared of striking and is free to play in the Tigers' AFL clash against West Coast on Thursday night.

The key forward was referred directly to the tribunal for striking Essendon defender Michael Hurley in the final quarter of the Tigers' 12-point win in Darwin on Saturday night.

The AFL's legal counsel Jeff Gleeson said he considered the charge to be intentional, high and low-impact, which would see Lynch miss one match.

But after deliberating for about 20 minutes, the jury was not satisfied Lynch collected Hurley high and that the charge constituted a reportable offence.

It is a major boost for the Tigers as they prepare to play another premiership contender in the Eagles at Metricon Stadium.

Lynch disputed he struck Hurley high, arguing he pushed the Bombers defender in the chest in an attempt to move towards the ball and away from his opponent.

The former Gold Coast captain repeatedly refuted suggestions from Gleeson that a punch was thrown at Hurley, who immediately grabbed his throat but suffered no ill-effects from the incident.

Lynch claims he attempts to push away from players up to 20 times a game to create space and he was not retaliating to anything Hurley had said or done.

The jury was told to ignore a string of incidents involving Lynch, who last week was fined $2000 for two separate off-the-ball hits against the Suns.

Tribunal chairman David Jones made it clear Lynch's previous record was not relevant in deciding the matter.

In match review officer findings from Sunday's games, Geelong ace Luke Dahlhaus and Brisbane Lions forward Lincoln McCarthy have been offered one-game bans.

Dahlhaus was charged for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide's Matt Crouch in the first quarter of the Cats' 28-point win.

McCarthy was booked for rough conduct against St Kilda defender Ben Paton in the second quarter of the Lions' two-point victory at the Gabba.

Geelong pair Cameron Guthrie and Rhys Stanley were fined, as were St Kilda's Dean Kent and Dougal Howard, and West Coast midfielder Tim Kelly.

