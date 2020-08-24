Scott lauds Geelong’s AFL midfield depth

Geelong have been closer than most AFL sides without snaring a premiership over the past five years.

You don't need to remind the Cats that three preliminary final defeats in the space of four seasons have stung.

But they have a new weapon in 2020 - a midfield that isn't overly reliant on its genuine superstars for wins on a weekly basis.

"Going back, I think we've been a bit more dependent on (Joel) Selwood and (Patrick) Dangerfield than we are now," coach Chris Scott said after their 28-point win over Adelaide on Sunday.

"We've had some organic growth over the last year in particular, 18 months maybe, through the likes of (Sam) Menegola and (Brandon) Parfitt and (Cam) Guthrie.

"(Mitch) Duncan's been a good player for a long time.

"It seems to me, when you take a step back, to be a more even midfield than we've had in the past.

"But we've been working away at that for a long period of time - it hasn't just happened."

Guthrie, Menegola and Dangerfield were important against the Crows at Adelaide Oval, where Duncan's two late goals sealed Geelong's 9.11 (65) to 5.7 (37) win.

It kept them within one win of top spot on the ladder, with four home-and-away matches left to play.

Scott said Cats captain Selwood, who missed Sunday's match through soreness, will "probably" be fit to return against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

Veteran defender Harry Taylor could return after being managed.

Forward Josh Jenkins is "on the precipice" of being passed fit to play his first match for Geelong after battling injury issues since his off-season move from the Crows.

"We've got a lot of players that would be thinking that they're deserving of a chance and they've just got to be ready," Scott said.

"When it comes up, they've got to grab it with two hands.

"Josh is in that boat."