Ward suffers gruesome fracture in GWS loss

Greater Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward could miss the rest of the AFL season after suffering a gruesome finger fracture in their 12-point AFL loss to West Coast on Sunday.

Ward came off the ground in the third quarter of the 9.7 (61) to 7.7 (49) loss at Optus Stadium with the middle finger of his left hand clearly broken and bent.

The Giants later confirmed Ward suffered a compound fracture and they have booked him in to see a surgeon on Sunday night.

If it's deemed he needs surgery as expected, he could be rule dout fir the remainder of 2020.

"It doesn't look good. There's some photos around of that finger looking a bit out of whack," GWS coach Leon Cameron said.

"He's a tough player and I thought he was playing some good footy.

"He's had a wretched run of luck the last year-and-a-half with all the injuries he's had."

Nic Naitanui and Jeremy McGovern produced standout displays in West Coast's eighth win on the trot.

Naitanui tallied seven clearances, 14 disposals, 28 hitouts and a goal, while McGovern was a force in defence with 10 marks - including five contested - among his 18 possessions.

In a game of momentum swings, major alarm bells were ringing for GWS after the Eagles skipped out to a 33-1 lead early in the second quarter.

The Giants closed the margin to 10 points in the third term, but the game looked over when West Coast extended the margin to 37 points early in the final quarter.

GWS made one final push with four unanswered goals to finish the match but they ran out of time.

"Nic set us up and Gov probably saved us. And between that we had some really good performances," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"To do what (McGovern) did today was great for us and that's why we really value him, and he's a great leader.

"His body is in good condition, he's worked really hard on that. And he's getting rewarded for it."

Naitanui dominated proceedings in the opening term, tallying six clearances and a goal in an awesome display.

The star ruckman had a hand in five of West Coast's seven scores, with the Eagles booting four unanswered goals to take a 26-point lead into quarter time.

The Giants' first goal of the match didn't come until the dying moments of the first half.

GWS debutant Jake Riccardi booted two goals from 16 disposals in a promising display, while midfielder Josh Kelly (26 disposals) and Jacob Hopper (seven clearances) worked hard.

