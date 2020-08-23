Richmond’s Lynch referred to AFL tribunal

Star Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been referred directly to the AFL tribunal for striking Essendon defender Michael Hurley.

Lynch struck Hurley's throat in the final quarter of the Tigers' 12-point win in Darwin on Saturday night.

The AFL's match review officer Michael Christian on Sunday deemed the incident serious enough not to offer Lynch an early guilty plea.

The incident is the latest in a string involving the key forward, who last week was fined $2000 for two separate off-the-ball hits against Gold Coast.

That fine followed another $500 fine for misconduct a fortnight earlier for pushing Brisbane defender Alex Witherden's head into the ground.

Lynch's blow wasn't overly forceful but angered Hurley.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick, while saying he didn't see the incident, again defended his spearhead, describing him as a "hard, tough player".

And Hardwick indicated he had no problem with Lynch or any of his players treading a fine line regarding physicality.

Lynch's teammate Dylan Grimes came under the MRO microscope for two incidents but escaped a suspension.

Grimes can accept a $750 fine for striking Essendon forward Jake Stringer in the first quarter, and has been offered the same financial penalty for staging for a free kick during the second term.

Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin was reported for staging - which resulted in a crucial Tigers goal - in the final quarter and has been fined $500.

There were fines galore from Port Adelaide's clash with Hawthorn at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

But the Power's midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper is facing a one-game ban for engaging in rough conduct against Hawks ruckman Ben McEvoy in an incident during the final term.