Wayward Lions scrape past Saints

St Kilda were unable to exploit Brisbane's wayward kicking in a two-point AFL win on Sunday that lifted the Lions back to second on the AFL ladder.

The Lions' 6.14 (50) to 7.6 (48) Gabba win was their third under four points this season, the hosts scoring just one point in a tense final term in front of 13,750 nervous fans.

Eric Hipwood took eight marks but let himself down with the boot, opting to go short with his first set shot in a preference that appeared to set the tone for the afternoon.

He finished with three behinds and another 40m set shot that fell short, a worrying trend that allowed St Kilda to close within 10 points at the final break.

Saints forward Jack Billings squeezed a goal from close range to make it a three-point game, with Zak Jones' scrambled behind the final score of the match as the Lions' defence scrambled well in the closing minutes.

Zac Bailey and Jarrod Berry (20 disposals, two goals) did the heavy lifting early with Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko kept quiet.

Seb Ross did the job on Neale, who still finished with 19 touches, while Jack Steele (25 touches, 17 contested, 10 tackles) was allowed to run his own race for St Kilda.

Ryan Lester, Brandon Starcevich and Harris Andrews were solid in Brisbane's backline while Jones, Brad Hill and Dan Butler (two goals) threatened for St Kilda.

The win keeps St Kilda on the outside of the league's top four ahead of their clash with Melbourne on Saturday, while the Lions - second on percentage behind Port Adelaide - don't play again until September 4.

