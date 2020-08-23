Cats grind down Crows in AFL

The top rung of the AFL ladder is within sight for Geelong after the premiership fancies survived a big scare in a 28-point win over Adelaide on Sunday.

The Cats entered the match as heavy favourites against the winless Crows.

But it took a final-quarter goal from Tom Hawkins and two more in the dying stages from Mitch Duncan for the visitors to finally break clear in a 9.11 (65) to 5.7 (37) victory at Adelaide Oval.

Coleman Medal leader Hawkins finished with three goals, taking his tally to 33 in 13 matches this season.

Midfield stars Cam Guthrie (33 disposals), Patrick Dangerfield (27), Jack Steven and Sam Menegola (both 24) were all prominent in the Cats' fourth consecutive victory.

Rhys Stanley kicked two goals and split ruck duties with Mark Blicavs and Esava Ratugolea.

"We were beaten in the centre bounces in particular, and that's crucial in a low-scoring game, but in the last quarter Guthrie and Dangerfield around the ball and Duncan ahead of the ball stood up a little bit for us," Cats coach Chris Scott said.

"Those guys getting going and getting a bit of ascendancy, especially in the centre bounces and the repeat stoppages, was probably the (difference) for me."

Former Adelaide captain Taylor Walker provided early energy for the Crows in his 200th match but finished with just three disposals - as well as four tackles - amid lingering questions over his playing future beyond this season.

Geelong led for most of the first half but were unable to break clear of an Adelaide side on a club-worst 15-game losing streak and still searching for its first win under Matthew Nicks.

Soon after halftime, Shane McAdam scrambled through a goal to drag the Crows to within two points.

Scores were level moments later but Cats speedster Gary Rohan wrested back momentum for the visitors with a goal on the run and Hawkins soon made it a 15-point buffer.

David Mackay's goal after the three-quarter time siren gave Adelaide a sniff but the Cats withstood the challenge with three goals to none in the final term.

"Their plan was dependent on some fierce work in at the contest and they certainly brought that," Scott said.

"It took us a long time to get the game on our terms and it certainly wasn't a spectacle early."

Matt Crouch was the Crows' best with 22 disposals and 14 tackles, while Rory Laird (28 possessions) and Brodie Smith (21) were busy around the ball.