Tigers star Grimes receives death threats

Richmond defender Dylan Grimes has received death threats on social media after a controversial incident in his AFL club's latest victory.

Grimes was accused by some of playing for a free kick which proved a game-turning moment during the Dreamtime clash in Darwin, in which the Tigers scored a 12-point win over Essendon.

On Sunday, Grimes was fined $750 by the match review officer for 'staging', on top of a $750 fine for striking Essendon's Jake Stringer.

The staging charge was Grimes' second after an incident during a win over Brisbane in last year's finals series.

"Death threats and suicide suggestions. Come on," Grimes posted on his Instagram account.

"Reminding the Essendon fans that inboxed me that this is a game we play for fun."

Grimes was awarded a controversial free kick for a push in the back in the second quarter of Saturday night's game.

The penalty came as Essendon's Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti took a run into an open goal - his major would have put the Bombers 11 points up.

Instead, the score wasn't allowed and Richmond proceeded to boot two goals in the next three minutes to take the lead, which they kept for the rest of the game.

"Massive impact," Essendon coach John Worsfold said post-match of the controversial decision.

"Unfortunately that is the way the umpires called it and we have to cop that. But it was a pretty critical part of the game."

Richmond teammate Nick Vlastuin was accused of exaggerating high contact from Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers and copped similar online abuse to Grimes after the match.

Vlastuin was issued with a $500 fine for a 'staging' first offence.

Grimes' threats come two weeks after Greater Western Sydney stalwart Callan Ward received death threats and abuse when accused of staging for a free kick, also in a match against Essendon.

Ward effectively kicked the match-winning goal after being awarded a free kick for high contact against Essendon's Shaun McKernan.

Essendon issued a statement after the Ward abuse condemning the threats.

"As a club, we do not stand for this and we will continue to call out this toxic online behaviour," the statement said.