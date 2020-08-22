Power survive Hawks shock in AFL

AFL ladder-leaders Port Adelaide were given a huge scare but eventually put a horror week behind them by grinding out a 10-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

The understrength Hawks shocked the Power by kicking the opening three goals at Adelaide Oval and scores were level at three-quarter time.

But the home side prevailed, 9.14 (68) to 9.4 (58), after young star Zak Butters sliced through a forward-50 stoppage to collect Scott Lycett's expert ruck tap and kick the sealer with two minutes left.

Milestone man Tom Rockliff (28 disposals) starred in his 200th AFL game and fellow veteran Travis Boak (33) continued his outstanding season.

The Power's positive result came after an embarrassing last-start defeat to Geelong and costly COVID-19 protocol breaches by Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston, who were suspended mid-week.

Charlie Dixon rebounded from a goalless showing against the Cats with two majors and Indigenous star Sam Powell-Pepper (21 disposals) was a constant threat for Port Adelaide in the competition's feature Sir Doug Nicholls Round.

Former Power players Chad Wingard, Shaun Burgoyne (two goals each) and Jarman Impey (one) were all prominent for Hawthorn, as were James Worpel (26 touches) and Tom Mitchell (25).

The Hawks' early intensity and hot start saw the visitors kick the opening three goals, raising hopes of an upset.

Tempers flared during the second quarter as Stratton and Dixon clashed, with the Power forward eventually losing his jumper in the ensuing melee.

He could also come under scrutiny from the match review officer for pushing his elbow into Stratton's head as the wrestled on the ground.

Like Rockliff, Hawthorn captain Stratton was making his 200th senior appearance.

It looked like his side might help him celebrate by causing a major upset until Port Adelaide took control of general play in the final quarter, kicking 2.4 to 1.0 in the process to complete a hard-fought victory.

The Power will start favourites again when they meet Sydney on Saturday in the second of four straight matches against teams currently positioned outside the top eight.

Hawthorn have now lost seven of their last eight matches and tackle Essendon on Thursday night.