Selwood to miss Cats’ AFL clash with Crows

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood will sit out the Cats' AFL clash with winless Adelaide due to a mysterious injury.

The star midfielder is one of three injured Cats to miss Sunday's round-13 game at the Adelaide Oval.

Dashing defender Zach Tuohy and young gun Sam Simpson join Selwood on the sidelines, while Lachie Fogarty has been omitted.

Geelong coach Chris Scott wouldn't reveal details of Selwood's "niggle" when speaking to the media on Thursday, and the Cats failed to elaborate on the 32-year-old's injury after releasing their final team.

But in better news for the high-flying Cats, midfield-forward Luke Dahlhaus will play his first game since round seven after recovering from a foot injury.

Big man Esava Ratugolea is back, as is former St Kilda star Jack Steven, who was rested from last week's crushing victory over ladder-leaders Port Adelaide.

Already boasting the highest percentage in the AFL and sitting third on the ladder, Geelong will fancy their chances of heaping more pain on the Crows.

Matthew Nicks has lost all 12 games to open his AFL coaching career and it is hard to see when Adelaide's 15-game losing streak will end.

The battling Crows have made four changes to take on the Cats, with key defender Jordon Butts to be the club's ninth debutant in 2020.

Chayce Jones, Ben Crocker and Darcy Fogarty all come into the side for former captain Taylor Walker's 200th game.

Daniel Talia (knee) and Andrew McPherson (hamstring) are forced outs, while Paul Seedsman and Fischer McAsey have been dropped.

