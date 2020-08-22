Bulldogs push on despite ruck wobbles

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge knows his midfield will need to keep guessing correctly as they address their ruck "vulnerability" while trying to nail down an AFL finals spot.

The Bulldogs turned the tables on Melbourne with a brilliant, unanswered six-goal third term to beat the Demons by 28 points on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The win improved them to 7-6 and popped them into eight, even if briefly, with five rounds to play.

But they did it the hard way, losing the hit-outs 42-13 but still managing 25 clearances to the Demons' 27.

In for Max Gawn, Braydon Preuss was almost unchallenged in the ruck as the Bulldogs rotated Josh Dunkley, Tim English and Josh Bruce through the square.

"It's a constant challenge ... but I thought our midfield were good enough to read it," Beveridge said.

"We're aching for the time for our rucks can allow our players to be proactive in that regard.

"(But for the time being) we've got to set it up that way."

Tom Liberatore and Jack Macrae both had five clearances, Macrae joining Bailey Smith, Lachie Hunter and Marcus Bontempelli in collecting between 22 and 26 disposals.

"They've been very good at setting up in losing hit outs and once again they executed that," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said.

"We had our looks and we weren't able to maximise them."

Beveridge expects plenty of tricks when they face Geelong on the Gold Coast on Friday, given both club's rucks operates in similar fashion.

"That'll be an interesting battle for us; we've got to recognise what our vulnerabilities are, mitigate the risk and try to get an advantage from it," he said.