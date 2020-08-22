Wallis leads Bulldogs into AFL’s top eight

A career-best day for Mitch Wallis has helped Western Bulldogs into the AFL's top eight, while Melbourne were left to rue a horror third term in a 28-point loss on Saturday.

Rocked by the 11th hour withdrawal of Nathan Jones (quad), the Demons led by seven at halftime before six straight Bulldogs goals set up the 12.8 (80) to 7.10 (52) win.

The victory saw the Bulldogs (7-6) take the Demons' (6-6) spot inside the eight with five rounds to play.

Wallis booted a career-high four goals in his 146th AFL game while Jack McRae, Bailey Smith, Lachie Hunter, Marcus Bontempelli and Tom Liberatore all had between 22 and 26 disposals, defying Braydon Preuss's ruck dominance in difficult, gusty Gold Coast conditions.

Christian Petracca (26 disposals, eight clearances), Angus Brayshaw and Jack Viney were busy but helpless during the third-term onslaught that ultimately decided the contest.

Preuss's impact in the middle looked to be telling earlier in the day but things clicked for the Bulldogs after the main break when they opted to handball through the midfield.

The ever-lurking Wallis benefited, kicking two of his majors in the third term, while Bailey Williams was gifted another when Jake Melksham gave away a 50m penalty.

The Demons had their chances to stem the flow, Bailey Fritsch missing from point blank range in general play and Tom Sparrow's shot touched before it sailed through.

Sparrow was soon helped off with an apparent shoulder injury as coach Simon Goodwin's problems mounted ahead of Saturday's date with St Kilda.

Jones was furious as he retreated to the changeroom ahead of what would have been a 293rd game with "tightness of the quad".

Off contract, the 32-year-old could miss his chance to pass 300 games if the Demon is forced on the sidelines.

Liberatore was efficient early, nine of his first 10 possessions contested and a goal coming as sides traded majors in the first half.

The Demons looked settled entering halftime, Sam Weidemann with a goal in each quarter and Fritsch using the strong breeze to bend his set shot through.

Coach Luke Beveridge demanded a response and it came immediately when Bontempelli swung around to kick the term's first goal and point them in the direction of the league's top eight.